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Home / Patiala / Panel to vet Patiala Municipal Corporation supplies above Rs 2 lakh

Panel to vet Patiala Municipal Corporation supplies above Rs 2 lakh

Every item purchased for municipal stores would undergo impartial checks to verify its quantity and quality

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 06:23 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation, Patiala, has decided to strengthen its procurement monitoring mechanism to ensure transparency, accountability and proper utilisation of public funds.

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Mayor Kundan Gogia said every item purchased for municipal stores would undergo impartial checks to verify its quantity and quality. He said the health, general and other stores procure materials according to their requirements. A special committee comprising officers concerned and employees would now inspect supplies costing more than Rs 2 lakh, he added.

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The committee would verify the quantity, quality and prescribed specifications of the material at the time of receipt. In cases where large orders were supplied in instalments, each consignment would be inspected separately, Gogia said. After verifying whether the supplies conform to the terms and specifications of the purchase order, the committee would submit a detailed report to senior officials. Final approval of the supply would be granted only after the committee’s clearance, he added.

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