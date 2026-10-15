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Home / Patiala / Panjab University Campus Students Council organises second edition of Navrang Dandiya night

Panjab University Campus Students Council organises second edition of Navrang Dandiya night

The event featured dandiya performances, DJ music and food stalls, with students enjoying the festive atmosphere

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Stuti Sharma
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:36 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Students perform during the Navrang Dandiya night at the parade ground on the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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The second edition of Navrang Dandiya Night, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) under the banner of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), brought students together for an evening of music, dance and Navratri celebrations. However, the large turnout also highlighted shortcomings in crowd management despite security arrangements at the university’s parade ground.

The event featured dandiya performances, DJ music and food stalls, with students enjoying the festive atmosphere. Entry was restricted to Panjab University students and allowed only on the production of a valid identity card. However, the absence of clear signboards directing attendees to entry and exit points made navigating the venue difficult.

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Movement within the campus remained challenging as large crowds gathered at access points. The crowd was not limited to university students, with several outsiders also reported to be present. Even the gate of the Panjab University Guest House, which was initially meant to remain partially open for VIP movement, was later opened to ease crowd pressure.

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The rush extended beyond the venue, affecting traffic movement near Gate No. 2 and along the Sector 15 road as students and other attendees arrived and departed from the campus. The presence of people from outside the university further increased pressure on access points and adjoining roads.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma attended the event as the chief guest. Former Chandigarh mayors Arun Sood and Anoop Gupta, along with former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Lekh Raj Sharma, were among the guests of honour.

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Addressing the gathering, PUCSC president Ankit Bidhan announced the initiative, “9 Days, 9 Female Presidents”, to mark Navratri. The initiative aims to highlight women’s leadership and representation in student governance.

While Navrang provided students with an opportunity to participate in cultural festivities on campus, the evening also underscored the need for better crowd management, clearer access arrangements and stronger coordination for handling large gatherings within the university.

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