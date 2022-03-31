Parents ‘kill’ 3-month-old girl in Nabha

Tribune News Service

In a shocking incident, a three-month-old girl was allegedly murdered by her parents at Nabha town in the district today. The girl’s head was banged against a wall that led to her death, the police said.

The parents of the girl fled the house after the incident. Confirming the development, Inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO, Nabha, said the incident took place during the wee hours. “The grandfather found the baby in a pool of blood in a room. He took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead,” the SHO said. The police have registered a case against the parents under Section 302 of the IPC.

The SHO said raids were being conducted to nab the suspects, who had been identified as Ajay (father) and Kirti Sharma (mother). The police said Ajay had police cases registered against him earlier. Sanjeev Kumar, grandfather of the baby, said his son was a drug addict. He said, “I heard my son and daughter-in-law fighting. When I went to their room, I saw the girl lying on the floor in a pool of blood.”

