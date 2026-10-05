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Home / Patiala / Pargat to give Punjab Congress new direction, says party leader from Patiala

Pargat to give Punjab Congress new direction, says party leader from Patiala

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 10:58 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Sanjeev Sharma Kalu with newly appointed PPCC president Pargat Singh.
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Senior Patiala Congress leader Sanjeev Sharma Kalu met newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh and extended his congratulations and best wishes to him on being entrusted with the new responsibility.

During the meeting, discussions were held on further strengthening the Punjab Congress organisation at the grassroots level, taking party workers along and making the organisation more active and effective.

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Sanjeev Sharma Kalu said Pargat Singh is not only an experienced political leader but also a renowned former Indian hockey player and captain. Under his leadership, the Indian hockey team represented the country at the international level.

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Kalu said just as Pargat Singh enhanced the country’s pride by leading the Indian hockey team on the field, similarly, under his leadership, efforts will now be made to unite Congress leaders and workers and further strengthen the party organisation across Punjab.

He said the Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot has also welcomed Pargat Singh’s appointment and described him as a national icon, highlighting his identity and experience associated with sports. Kalu said the confidence expressed by Sachin Pilot in Pargat Singh reflects the party high command’s priority of building a strong and united organisation in Punjab. He said under Pargat Singh’s leadership, there is a need to take every Congress worker along and make the organisation more active and stronger at the grassroots level.

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Kalu said he would continue to work with full dedication to strengthen the Congress organisation in Patiala rural constituency. He added that he would remain in continuous contact with the people while taking party leaders and workers along.

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