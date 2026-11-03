The exit of two MLAs — Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur and Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana — is likely to have a ripple effect on political equations in Patiala district, though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is confident that their resignations will not hurt the party.

The AAP had made a clean sweep in the Patiala parliamentary constituency, winning all nine seats.

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Pathanmajra has a personal political following and support in the area, having been in politics for over a decade.

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The AAP, meanwhile, had already started preparing the ground last year, when Pathanmajra appeared to rebel against the party high command. It appointed Ranjodh Haddana as the constituency in-charge.

However, Pathanmajra continues to have a formidable vote bank and supporters both within and outside the AAP.

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“Pathanmajra is sure to contest in the next polls. Joining the BJP would now mean that he has a party backing too. However, in case of a possible alliance between the SAD and the BJP, there would be some confusion over who gets the seat. One thing is for sure that Pathanmajra will not back down and will contest,” said his close aide.

However, things are not as bright for Jouramajra, who decided to quit the AAP and join the BJP. The AAP had sidelined him earlier this year and placed its trust in a turncoat, former SAD-BJP Cabinet minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, by appointing him constituency in-charge.

From meeting senior police and administrative officers to ensuring development works and grants, Rakhra is now calling the shots in Samana.

For Jouramajra, it will be vital to contest the polls, and that will be possible only if the party gives him a ticket, given the political clout of the former minister in the AAP government.

“You know the fact that the AAP thinks it won the Samana seat, like the majority of others, in the 2022 polls by riding on the massive support wave. Therefore, for Jouramajra to remain in political life, it is important that he contests the seat, and it would be better if he wins,” said a former journalist who has covered the constituency for over two decades.

Interestingly, following the resignation of these two leaders, there are murmurs that many others may follow suit in the coming weeks.

“It is just a matter of time before many supporters owing allegiance to these two leaders quit the party, like some others who have already left. However, the party is always supreme and such things do happen,” an AAP insider said.

“Their friends at top posts within the party, too, tried to convince them to stay and abide by the party's directions, but they were adamant about leaving,” he added.