DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Pathanmajra, Jouramajra's exit from AAP may alter political equations in Patiala

Pathanmajra, Jouramajra's exit from AAP may alter political equations in Patiala

Pathanmajra retains personal support base in Sanaur, while Jouramajra faces a challenge from former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra in Samana

article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:47 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab AAP leaders Chetan Singh Jouramajra (left) and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. File photos
Advertisement

The exit of two MLAs — Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur and Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana — is likely to have a ripple effect on political equations in Patiala district, though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is confident that their resignations will not hurt the party.

The AAP had made a clean sweep in the Patiala parliamentary constituency, winning all nine seats.

Advertisement

Pathanmajra has a personal political following and support in the area, having been in politics for over a decade.

Advertisement

The AAP, meanwhile, had already started preparing the ground last year, when Pathanmajra appeared to rebel against the party high command. It appointed Ranjodh Haddana as the constituency in-charge.

However, Pathanmajra continues to have a formidable vote bank and supporters both within and outside the AAP.

Advertisement

“Pathanmajra is sure to contest in the next polls. Joining the BJP would now mean that he has a party backing too. However, in case of a possible alliance between the SAD and the BJP, there would be some confusion over who gets the seat. One thing is for sure that Pathanmajra will not back down and will contest,” said his close aide.

However, things are not as bright for Jouramajra, who decided to quit the AAP and join the BJP. The AAP had sidelined him earlier this year and placed its trust in a turncoat, former SAD-BJP Cabinet minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, by appointing him constituency in-charge.

From meeting senior police and administrative officers to ensuring development works and grants, Rakhra is now calling the shots in Samana.

For Jouramajra, it will be vital to contest the polls, and that will be possible only if the party gives him a ticket, given the political clout of the former minister in the AAP government.

“You know the fact that the AAP thinks it won the Samana seat, like the majority of others, in the 2022 polls by riding on the massive support wave. Therefore, for Jouramajra to remain in political life, it is important that he contests the seat, and it would be better if he wins,” said a former journalist who has covered the constituency for over two decades.

Interestingly, following the resignation of these two leaders, there are murmurs that many others may follow suit in the coming weeks.

“It is just a matter of time before many supporters owing allegiance to these two leaders quit the party, like some others who have already left. However, the party is always supreme and such things do happen,” an AAP insider said.

“Their friends at top posts within the party, too, tried to convince them to stay and abide by the party's directions, but they were adamant about leaving,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts