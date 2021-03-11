Patiala: 100 donate blood at camp

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 12

The Dedicated Brothers Group (DBG) — an NGO working in the field of social work and blood donation— today held its annual edition of the blood donation camp in memory of social worker Taranjeet Singh Sandhu. Government Rajindra Hospital blood bank and a private blood bank made arrangements to collect the blood.

Bollywood singer and performer Asmita Garg aka Akira honoured the blood donors. Over 100 people donated blood at the event. “It is a small gesture towards society wherein we hold a blood donation camp every year”, said DBG president Rakesh Vermi and secretary Harpreet Sandhu. Sandhu, who donated blood for the 81st time at the camp held in memory of his late father, said many prominent citizens of the city participated in the event. “Every year we hold blood donation camps to ensure that needy and patients get blood easily”, said Sandhu.