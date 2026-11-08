Patiala: 1,400 students take part in YPS sports events

Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, organised its 78th annual sports day with great zeal and enthusiasm, with more than 1,400 students participating in the event.

The YPS Board of Governors, the headmaster, staff, students, alumni from the silver jubilee (2001) and golden jubilee (1976) batches, and parents witnessed the celebrations.

A tree plantation drive was also organised, reinforcing the school’s commitment to sustainability and a greener campus. As a token of gratitude and to celebrate their enduring bond with their alma mater, the silver jubilee batch gifted an international-standard techno turf basketball court to the school, further strengthening its sporting infrastructure.

The programme began with the arrival of the chief guest, Rupinder Pal Singh, former Indian hockey player and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist. Headmaster Navin Kumar Dixit welcomed the chief guest. Students showcased their energy, discipline and coordination through a variety of events, including aero modelling, equestrian displays, yoga, Zumba, aerobics, PT drills, cycling and dance performances.