Patiala: 240th edition of drama fest held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 11

The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS), in collaboration with Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, organised their 240th monthly garden natak mela at Baradari Gardens here today.

The chief guest on the occasion, Gurmit Singh, son of English scholar late Principal Gurdial Singh Ahluwalia, presented a cheque for Rs 11,000 to the society in appreciation of their socio-theatre services.

Playwright Ajmer Aulakh’s Sukki Kukh and Pandhi Nankanvi’s Lakhi Shah Vanjara were among the plays enacted at the mela. Artistes who performed the plays included Gopal Sharma, Anju Saini, Jaswinder Jassu, architect Jagmohan Bedi, Subhash Malik, Jagdish Kumar, Manjit Mani, Harpal Mann and MS Jaggi.