Patiala: 240th edition of drama fest held

Patiala, August 11
The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS), in collaboration with Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, organised their 240th monthly garden natak mela at Baradari Gardens here today.
The chief guest on the occasion, Gurmit Singh, son of English scholar late Principal Gurdial Singh Ahluwalia, presented a cheque for Rs 11,000 to the society in appreciation of their socio-theatre services.
Playwright Ajmer Aulakh’s Sukki Kukh and Pandhi Nankanvi’s Lakhi Shah Vanjara were among the plays enacted at the mela. Artistes who performed the plays included Gopal Sharma, Anju Saini, Jaswinder Jassu, architect Jagmohan Bedi, Subhash Malik, Jagdish Kumar, Manjit Mani, Harpal Mann and MS Jaggi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatw...
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...