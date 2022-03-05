Patiala: 3 held with 280-kg poppy husk

Patiala, March 4
The police today seized 2.8 quintals (280 kg) of poppy husk from a truck and arrested three persons in this connection, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said. The police impounded the truck in which the poppy husk was being ferried. The SSP said the suspects had been identified as Gurjeet Singh, Davinder Singh and Amrik Singh, all residents of Fatehgarh Sahib.
A police team, led by SHO Sadar Manpreet Singh, had received a tip-off about consignment of poppy husk and set up a check post (naka) on an overbridge, near Ghalori village. The police stopped a truck and during checking the team found 2.8 quintals of poppy husk stuffed in plastic sacks. Immediately after the recovery of contraband, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhwinder Chauhan reached the spot and arrested the three suspects.
The police have registered a case against the three under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
