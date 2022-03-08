Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 7

The Patiala police yesterday arrested three drug peddlers and seized 2.5 kg of smack and 325-gm heroin from their possession. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Garg in a press conference at the Police Lines today said they were successful in stopping the supply of drugs to youngsters after arresting the three drug peddlers.

The SSP said the accused had been identified as Ajay Kumar, Rajan (both residents of Patiala) and Mohammed, a native of Uttar Pradesh. Garg said the three were arrested by a team of the CIA staff, led by inspector Shamminder Singh, from a colony, near Patiala bus stand, on Sunday.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested persons. The police said Ajay Kumar had already been convicted in drug cases, while Rajan, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, has also been booked in a drug case, before he was arrested on March 6 in this case.

Mohammed, the 19-year-old third accused in the case, was working as a labourer and didn’t have any previous criminal record. The SSP said, “We will interrogate all the three accused to nab other drug peddlers in the area to save youngsters from drug abuse.”