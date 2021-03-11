Patiala: 44 donate blood at camp

Patiala, May 17
Around 44 persons donated blood at a camp organised by the Mission Save Life Welfare Society at Lifeline Blood Centre here today. Partap Singh, general manager, BSNL, Patiala, along with social activist Mahesh Inder Bansal and other dignitaries graced the occasion and appreciated the donors and organisers for regularly organising blood donation camp and other social activities for the sake of humanity.
They appealed the general public to come forward for such activities to save human lives. All donors were honoured with medals, certificates and green plants.
