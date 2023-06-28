Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp

Patiala, June 27
A special medical camp was organised at Central Jail in coordination with the office of the Civil Surgeon and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). The camp was inaugurated by DLSA secretary Mani Arora, in presence of Central Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana and other jail officials.
Medical specialists in several fields, including ENT, orthopaedics, medicine, dental, eye, skin and gynaecology, examined a total of 708 jail inmates during the camp.
Jail officials said such medical camps will be organised on the premises for the betterment of physical and mental health of the inmates in future as well.
