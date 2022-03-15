Patiala: Act against Punjabi University staff involved in scams, demand students

Patiala, March 14
Punjabi University student organisations have demanded action against varsity employees allegedly involved in financials scams and other irregularities. Students associated with the Secular Youth Federation of India (SYFI) organised a protest against lackadaisical attitude of the university authorities.
President of the Students’ Organisation Yadwinder Singh said financial irregularities had taken place at the varsity during the SAD-BJP government, but no action was initiated against the persons. “ We want action against all those employees involved in fake SC/BC certificate scam, hiring of faculty members without requisite qualifications, sale of antique furniture, purchase of paper and examination department related documents and others,” he said.
He said the complaints submitted to the Vigilance Department years ago were still pending. —
