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Home / Patiala / Patiala administration cracks down on unhygienic vacant plots

Patiala administration cracks down on unhygienic vacant plots

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:32 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Taking serious note of garbage and stagnant water accumulating in vacant plots, the District Magistrate Dr Himanshu Aggarwal has issued orders directing the plot owners in Patiala to remove waste and clear stagnant water immediately and construct boundary walls or suitable fencing to prevent dumping.

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The orders were passed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

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The administration has set September 20 as the deadline, after which the municipal corporation (MC) will undertake the cleaning. The cost will be recovered from the owner/occupant, besides applicable penalties. In case of non-recovery, necessary entries will be made in revenue records prohibiting the resale or transfer of the property.

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Aggarwal said accumulation of waste and stagnant water could lead to mosquito breeding and pose a threat to public health. He said that the residents could report unhygienic vacant plots by sending a message, photograph or location on WhatsApp at 9592003366.

The MC commissioner and the ADC (Urban Development) have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the orders

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