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Home / Patiala / Patiala admn reviews road safety measures

Patiala admn reviews road safety measures

National Highways Authority of India was directed to ensure effective use of the Integrated Road Accident Database

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 01:05 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to review measures aimed at reducing road accidents and improving traffic management in the district.

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During the meeting, the National Highways Authority of India was directed to ensure effective use of the Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) system for better monitoring and analysing road accidents. The SP (Traffic), HS Mann, presented a detailed report on accident-prone spots in the city. he said special measures were being undertaken to reduce accidents at these locations.

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The DVC irected all departments concerned to intensify efforts to eliminate black spots in the district within the next six months. He also instructed that responsibility should be fixed on the concerned in case of any accident caused due to negligence. Among those present at the meeting were ADC Navreet Kaur Sekhon, MC Joint Commissioner Manreet Rana, RTO Dr Poonampreet Kaur, ATO Manjot Singh and DSP (Traffic) Puneet Singh Chahal.

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