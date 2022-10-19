Patiala authorities yet to identify those behind illegal booths selling firecrackers at Polo Ground

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 18

Even 48 hours after receipt of a complaint against illegal installation of booths for the sale of firecrackers at the Polo Ground, the district administration has failed to zero in on the miscreants.

Political link evident A rebel councillor close to an MLA seems to be behind it. This speaks volumes of why no one has been identified so far. The work was carried out on government land for days. -- A resident Won’t spare guilty We have got illegal structures removed. The ADC General is probing the matter. We have asked police to register a case of trespass. We will initiate strict action against those responsible. -- Sakshi Sawhney, DC

The illegal booths, set up much before the notification of the venue and issuance of licence, were not only dismantled partially, but were used for sale of crackers this evening, indicating political interference.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney had received a complaint regarding the putting up of 30 booths for the sale of firecrackers on Sunday. Her office marked an inquiry to Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Gurpreet Singh Thind and sought a report. The latter inquired about the same from District Sports Officer (DSO) Shashwat.

According to the contractor who had put up the booths, the installation work had been going for a couple of days. Pappu, the contractor, claimed he was not shown any licence for the work. “We had put up the booths, and now we are removing these,” he said, adding he had been assured payment of Rs 11,000 for each of 30 booths.

Meanwhile, the district administration’s failure to zero in on the miscreants behind the encroachment and trespass of government land hints at political interference.

The residents said firecrackers worth crores were sold on Diwali each year. “The sellers must have already purchased crackers for sale as the booths were ordered much before the allotment of licence. The administration should have found out those responsible for the illegal act,” said a resident. Meanwhile, the district administration on Tuesday issued the licence and notified Polo Ground as the site for the sale of crackers. The crackers were being sold without a no-objection certificate from the MC’s fire wing on Tuesday evening.