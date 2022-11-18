Patiala: Avoid junk food, students told

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 17

The Students’ Welfare Committee (girls) and the Nanhi Chhaan Cell of Khalsa College, Patiala, organised a lecture on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). The lecture was delivered by Dr Jasleeen Kaur, a gynaecologist in Patiala.

Dr Kaur discussed about PCOS, its effects, the symptoms of the disease and the complications caused by it. She advised the students to take a proper diet, avoid junk food and remain stress-free. Principal Dr Dharminder Singh Ubha applauded the efforts of both cells. He said the students should adopt good hygiene practices to avoid health issues.

Jasleen Kaur, deputy principal, emphasised upon the importance of cleanliness, a healthy lifestyle and personal hygiene.