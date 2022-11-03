Patiala: Bank officials call for strike, stage sit-in

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 2

Bank officials held a demonstration in front of State Bank of India, Regional Office at The Mall Patiala, under the banner of Punjab Bank Employees’ Federation. The members were protesting against the deteriorating industrial relations in some banks due to scant respect for bipartite settlements and law of the land.

“Full day strike will be observed on November 19 on the call given by All India Bank Employees’ Association throughout the banking industry increasing attacks in the recent period and violation of bilateral agreements and bipartite settlement by some of the banks”, said Yadvinder Gupta, Secretary Local Federation.

He said when unions want to concentrate on the health of the banks and motivate the staff to do their best for business development, better customer services despite acute shortage of staff. “However the managements are creating situations leading to staff unrest”, he said.

Earlier addressing the striking officials, general secretary of Punjab Bank Employees’ Federation SK Gautam said the hostile attitude of some of the bank managements was responsible for the upcoming strike on November 19.