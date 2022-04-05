Patiala: Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 4

With the arrest of one person, Patiala police today claimed to have solved a blind murder case, in which a juice seller was found dead on Saturday. Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh during a press conference at the Police Lines today said they had arrested one of the two accused and raids were on two nab the other. The arrested accused has been identified as Vir Singh while his accomplice Amrit is on the run.

The SSP said the police had recovered an ice pick that was allegedly used to kill juice seller Vijay Kumar. The victim was stabbed 70-80 times in the chest and neck.

As to the second accused, the SSP claimed that they would soon arrest him. The police have booked both the accused under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Giving information, the police said that one of the accused, Vir Singh, had got in touch with the wife of the deceased through Facebook. After some time, the intimacy between the two grew, said the police. The accused wanted to marry the wife of the deceased Vijay Kumar, claimed the police. Vijay Kumar, said the police, had asked the accused not to visit his house that spurred Vir Singh allegedly to eliminate Vijay Kumar with the ice pick. The accused is a resident of Ambala district and has a past criminal record, the police said.

SHOs told to maintain distance from media

SSP Nanak Singh during a press conference said that he had directed all the station house officers (SHOs) and investigating officers not to talk to the media. The SSP gave a rationale that it would save the police from any embarrassment owing to the irresponsible statements by the SHOs. SSP Nanak Singh said the Deputy Superintendent of Police or SP-level officers would give a press briefing on every incident.