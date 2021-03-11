Patiala: Body of missing girl found in Bhakra Canal

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 6

The body of Sohini Bose, a student at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, was found from the Bhakra Canal, near Khanouri, in Sangrur district today. Sohini Bose went along with one of her college friends and was reportedly missing since May 2. The police said after postmortem the body of girl was handed over to her family members.

Ankurdeep Singh, Station House Officer(SHO), Passiana, said that efforts were being made to find another student, who is also missing since then. The SHO said, “A team of the NDRF and local divers have been deployed to fish out the body of missing boy.