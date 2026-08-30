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Home / Patiala / Patiala boy selected for India U-19 cricket squad

Patiala boy selected for India U-19 cricket squad

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:20 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Aryan Yadav
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Local lad Aryan Yadav (18) has been selected to represent India in under-19 in the upcoming multi-day series against Australia. The BCCI announced the squad on August 27, with the first match scheduled from September 27 to 30 at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, and the second from October 5 to 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad.

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Currently representing Punjab under-19, Aryan has established an impressive record in age-group cricket. Presently a student of Modi College in Patiala, he is an alumnus of Modern Senior Secondary School, Patiala.

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Aryan has featured in the Vijay Merchant, Vinoo Mankad and Cooch Behar Trophy tournaments and was part of Punjab’s Vijay Merchant Trophy-winning team in 2022–23. He also captained Punjab U-19 in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in 2024–25, represented the BLV Blasters in the Punjab Premier League and attended the NCA High Performance Camp in Bengaluru in 2023. — TNS

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