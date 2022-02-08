Patiala: British Co-Ed School students shine

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 7

Students of The British Co-Ed High School have excelled in both ISC (Class XII) and ICSE (Class X) semester-I results. Nikhil Pratap Singh Dhillon and Ripanjeet Singh Toor (science) topped Class XII ISC examination with 99.3% marks followed by Joy Jasmine with 98.3 per cent. Bhagyapreet Kaur (commerce) with 98.1%, Japuneet Kaur (humanities) with 97.7% marks. In the Class X ICSE examination, Tanvi Garg topped with 98.16% marks followed by Pahul Sandhu with 98.05%, Arya Gupta with 98%, Ashwika Goel with 97.85% and Tamanna, Tanmay Goel with 97.66% marks. —