Patiala: British Co-Ed School students shine

Patiala, February 7
Students of The British Co-Ed High School have excelled in both ISC (Class XII) and ICSE (Class X) semester-I results. Nikhil Pratap Singh Dhillon and Ripanjeet Singh Toor (science) topped Class XII ISC examination with 99.3% marks followed by Joy Jasmine with 98.3 per cent. Bhagyapreet Kaur (commerce) with 98.1%, Japuneet Kaur (humanities) with 97.7% marks. In the Class X ICSE examination, Tanvi Garg topped with 98.16% marks followed by Pahul Sandhu with 98.05%, Arya Gupta with 98%, Ashwika Goel with 97.85% and Tamanna, Tanmay Goel with 97.66% marks. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon