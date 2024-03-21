Patiala cable operators allege harassment

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 20

A large number of local cable operators today held a protest against the local MLA alleging political interference and efforts by the government to snatch their business. The operators burnt an effigy of the MLA alleging that he was forcibly usurping their trade.

The cable operator union held a joint protest and demanded that the Election Commission should register an FIR and probe the people behind illegally disconnecting their wires and also stealing their cable material in various parts of the district. The operators wearing black clothes held a protest near the Chotti Baradari roundabout and raised anti-government slogans. “We will continue to hold such protests till strict action is taken against the leaders and their stooges trying to disrupt our legitimate trade,” said the operators. A struggle over control of cable network began in Punjab in December 2023 with around 20 cross-FIRs having been registered against cable operators in the state in the past.

