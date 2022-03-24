Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 23

While Patiala’s canal-based clean drinking water supply project is still underway, the Municipal Corporation continues to provide drinking water extracted from a depth of 200 ft to 250 ft.

The MC had recently installed eight tubewells in the city to deal with emergent water supply issues as the demand slightly increases in the summer season every year.

Patiala city’s canal-based clean drinking water supply project worth Rs342 crore is in progress.

Officials said 21 underground service reservoirs with a capacity of storing over 40,000 gallons of water and 12 overhead water reservoirs were being established at Lakkar Mandi, Tej Bagh Colony and other places. The project was expected to be completed by August next year. Till then, drinking water was being supplied to the city from 107 tubewells.

Suresh Kumar, Superintending Engineer, Water Supply and Sewerage, Municipal Corporation, Patiala, said: “There is a requirement of 135 litres of clean water per individual per day. To supply this quantity, we are making use of 107 tubewells installed at various places. Since August last year, we have installed eight new tubewells. Now, the area that falls under MC the jurisdiction has enough supply of drinking water and we will not face any issue in future.”

Rajiv Kapoor, Executive Engineer, Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said the funds allocated for the project were available and the work was going on. “In the meantime, the city is being provided water from tubewells.”

He said: “Shallow water is not fit for human consumption. Therefore, drinking water is being provided from a depth of 250 ft.”