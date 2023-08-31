Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 30

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, emotions ran high as the Central Jail witnessed a heart-warming event where special arrangements were put in place to enable inmates to meet and celebrate the festival with their brothers and sisters within the congenial environment of the jail deodhi (administrative block).

The jail opened its gates to women who visited to tie rakhis on the wrists of their brothers. “In routine, our other family members come to the jail to meet my brother. I get a chance to meet my brother every year on Raksha Bandhan,” said Rajwinder, sister of an inmate.

Another visitor, Kirandeep Kaur, said her brother was falsely implicated by relatives in connivance with the local SHO. “Last year, I was with my brother. This year, I had to come to the jail to celebrate the festival of love and pious bond between brothers and sisters. I am thankful to the jail officials, who allowed sisters like me to spend quality time with our brothers lodged here,” she said.

Under the guidance of ADGP (Jails) Arunpal Singh, the jail administration took proactive measures to ensure a meaningful Rakhi celebration for the inmates. Approximately 240 inmates actively participated in the event highlighting the positive impact such initiatives have on their overall mindset and rehabilitation.

Superintendent Manjit Singh Sidhu, speaking about the event, emphasised the importance of fostering a sense of connection and compassion among the incarcerated individuals. He expressed that this unique initiative not only allowed the inmates to tie Rakhi with their siblings but also played a role in rekindling familial bonds, contributing to their emotional well-being.

This exceptional endeavour stands as a testament to the progressive approach of the Central Jail in promoting not only the physical but also the emotional and psychological welfare of its inmates. The event serves as a reminder that acts of humanity and understanding can thrive even within the confines of a correctional facility.