Patiala Central Jail inmates sensitised to harmful effects of substance abuse

A special awareness seminar and counselling camp was organised at Central Jail, Patiala, under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ being run by the Centre to sensitise inmates and undertrials about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

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During the seminar, organised under the leadership of Jail Superintendent Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal, Brahma Kumari Dr. Rama apprised the inmates in detail about the adverse and potentially fatal effects of substance abuse on physical and mental health and motivated them to stay away from and quit all forms of intoxicants.

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On the occasion, the inmates and jail staff were also administered an anti-drug pledge, wherein they resolved to stay away from drugs in the future and contribute towards making society drug-free.

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Jail officials said that stringent security measures were being implemented to keep the prisons across Punjab completely drug-free. At the same time, the Jail Department was undertaking various initiatives for the mental and social rehabilitation of inmates.

Officials said that Punjab Prison Olympics had recently been organised, in which inmates from all prisons across the state participated in various sporting disciplines. Besides, various courses were being conducted in coordination with ITIs to promote skill development among inmates. He said such initiatives for the reform and rehabilitation of inmates would continue in the future as well.

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During the seminar, certificates were also distributed to inmates who had passed their respective semester examinations under the ‘Sikhya Daat’ programme. Additional Superintendents Arpanjot Singh and Jaideep Singh, Deputy Superintendent Adarshpal Singh and Assistant Superintendent Gurjinder Singh were also present on the occasion.