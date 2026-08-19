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Home / Patiala / Patiala Central Jail inmates sensitised to ill-effects of drug abuse

Patiala Central Jail inmates sensitised to ill-effects of drug abuse

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:20 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The inmates and staff of the Central Jail being administered an anti-drug pledge in Patiala on Tuesday.
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A special awareness seminar and counselling camp was organised at the Central Jail here under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ to sensitise inmates and undertrials to the harmful effects of substance abuse.

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During the seminar, organised under the leadership of Jail Superintendent Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal, Brahma Kumari Dr Rama apprised the inmates of the adverse and potentially fatal effects of substance abuse on physical and mental health and motivated them to stay away from drugs and give up all forms of intoxicants.

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The inmates and jail staff were also administered an anti-drug pledge, wherein they resolved to stay away from drugs and contribute to a drug-free society.

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Jail officials said stringent security measures were being implemented to keep prisons across Punjab drug-free. At the same time, they added, the Jail Department was undertaking various initiatives for the mental and social rehabilitation of the inmates.

The officials said inmates from all prisons across the state had participated in sporting disciplines in Punjab Prison Olympics recently. Besides, various courses were being conducted in coordination with ITIs to promote skill development among inmates, they said, adding that such reform and rehabilitation initiatives would continue in the future as well.

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During the seminar, certificates were also distributed to the inmates who had passed their respective semester examinations under the ‘Sikhya Daat’ programme. Additional Superintendents Arpanjot Singh and Jaideep Singh, Deputy Superintendent Adarshpal Singh and Assistant Superintendent Gurjinder Singh were also present on the occasion.

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