Patiala Centre Games conclude on vibrant note

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 17

The two-day inter-centre games of block 2 of Patiala concluded this evening at Civil Lines School on a vibrant note. The games began on September 15 with both teaching staff and the students flocking to various venues to watch the events.

All eight centres of block 2 participated in the sporting extravaganza. The games were declared open by the Block Primary Education Officer Prithi Singh. In his opening speech, he called upon the students to take up sports in a big way so as to develop a positive mind set which would help them later in life. Different games were held at different venues.

Events like chess and kho –kho were organised at the Government Elementary School Multipurpose. Whereas the badminton competition was held at Civil Lines School. The gold medal in singles category for both boys and girls was won by Centre Victoria.

Centre Ghass Mandi won gold medal in both boys and girls category in kabaddi. The first day was concluded by an interesting football match between Centre Victoria and Centre Main, in which Centre Victoria emerged victorious by chalking out an impressive win by 3-2 over their opponents.

On the second day, Athletics was held at Civil Lines School. The overall trophy was won by Centre Ghass Mandi. The curtain came down on the two day games after an interesting match of tug-of war between Centre Tripuri and Kheri Gujjraan in which Tripuri was victorious. The games were concluded by giving medals to the winners by District Education Officer Amarjeet Singh and the Deputy DEO Manvinder Kaur Bhullar.