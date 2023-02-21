Patiala civic body fails to start dog sterilisation programme

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 20

Over a year after its previous project came to an end, the Municipal Corporation has failed to begin an animal birth control programme in the city. Awaiting the resumption of sterilisation of dogs, residents are being hounded by the ever serious issue of dog bites.

Rising number of dogs has been increasing the number of cases of dog bites. The MC has failed to carry out a sterilisation programme on a regular basis for long. As per data collected from the Health Department last year, the district had reported an average of 37 cases of dog bite every day in 2022.

The MC had managed to sterilise dogs for three years upto January 2022, but has failed to allocate a tender ever since. In fact, its progress of sterilisation before the three-year tenure of the project was also dismal.

In 2022, the tender for the purpose lapsed thrice and a bidder was selected only on the fourth bid. But even then the corporation failed to begin the process.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation said the civic body had shortlisted a bidder for the project in December 2022. Later, as per requirements of rules passed by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), a board team paid a visit to the city to prepare a report on the facilities available for the process of sterilisation. “The MC has done its part. Now the AWBI is supposed to send in its report and sanction permissions. We have been awaiting the report for the past two months already,” an official said.

Municipal Joint Commissioner Naman Markan said, “A team from the AWBI has already paid a visit to Patiala. They are expected to submit a report on the matter. We will issue the work orders as soon as possible after the receipt of AWBI’s permissions.”