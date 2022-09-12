Patiala civic body House meeting today, expected to be stormy

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, September 11

The Municipal Corporation is set to witness a stormy meeting of its General House tomorrow.

While the agenda carries only a few matters, councillors of both rival parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), said they would expose serious wrongdoings and acquisition of public land by leaders.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu had recently urged the Local Government Department to keep a check on illegal acquisitions. The district administration on Friday razed six shops allegedly constructed illegally on “dera” land near the new sabzi mandi, after which PLC leaders accused AAP of political vendetta.

Sources said, “After Friday’s action, the PLC leaders are geared-up against the AAP’s local leadership demanding parity. More than 22-member PLC, led by Mayor Bittu, also has the support of the Congress councillors. AAP has only three councillors. A matter of issuing notices over illegal acquisition of public land can also be discussed at the meeting.”

The Mayor said, “We welcome the government’s step against illegal acquisition of land.They should take action against all such violations, including the ones done by their party leaders. We will discuss this and other matters of development of the city.”

PLC councillor complains against city AAP chief

PLC councillor from ward No. 41 Sonia Kapoor, in a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has demanded action against city AAP president Tejinder Mehta. She has alleged, “The AAP leader has illegally acquired land of Tyagiji temple owned by the MC. He is running a heart and child care centre, and a diagnostics centre without a sanctioned plan. The government should remove illegal encroachments carried out by leaders of its own party first.”

Meanwhile, Mehta said, “The land in question is in my mother’s name and the construction has existed for over 30 years. They (PLC leaders) have allowed illegal constructions during their tenure. The action against their shops has been carried out by the district administration.” He added he would soon expose their (PLC) illegal constructions.