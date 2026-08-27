Patiala civic body orders probe into 25% cost escalation in engineering branch renovation

Taking note of The Tribune report, “Patiala civic body projects see 25 per cent cost escalation, raise questions over engineering estimates”, the Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) constituted a three-member committee to ascertain the reason for increase in the project cost for the engineering branch offices renovation.

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The committee will be headed by Deputy Mayor Jagdeep Singh Jagga and include two technical experts, said Mayor Kundan Gogia.

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This comes after Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli raised the issue during the F&CC meeting and stressed that the engineering wing should prepare accurate estimates at the initial stage of development projects, leaving no scope for unnecessary enhancement of costs later.

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The overall cost of the proposed renovation of the engineering branch offices in MC building has increased by 24.99 per cent, amounting to Rs 10.56 lakh, taking the revised cost to Rs 52.81 lakh. The work, already under execution, involves electrical and civil improvements in the office building.

The revised estimates provide for 19 ceiling fans against the originally estimated 10 and 105 ceiling lights against 50.

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During the meeting, approvals for many other development works were also granted. These include Rs 71.16 lakh for streetlight maintenance labour in Patiala-1 and Rs 65.64 lakh for Patiala-2; Rs 68.15 lakh for BT road construction and recarpeting in Badungar and Pratap Nagar; Rs 50 lakh for a CC road near Bhootnath Mandir in Ward 36 and Rs 58.36 lakh for paver blocks in Ward 43.

The committee also considered Rs 47.94 lakh for paver tiles in Sai Market, Rs 47.26 lakh for interlocking tiles in Ward 17 and Rs 34.67 lakh for similar work in Ward 15.

For sewerage and water supply, Rs 37.77 lakh has been proposed for a sewer line from Shera Wala Gate and Rs 35.59 lakh for missing sewer links in Patiala-1. Other approvals are: Rs 31.38 lakh for ready-mix road patching and Rs 12.58 lakh for a DI-K7 water-supply line in Ward 49.

A major proposal of Rs 99.83 lakh has also been included for restoration of roads affected by L&T pipeline excavation in Adarsh Colony and Prem Nagar.