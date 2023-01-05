Patiala Civic body razes illegal construction at Ablowal

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 4

The Municipal Corporation today razed an illegal construction carried out in a colony at Ablowal village here in Patiala.

Officials of the civic body said the illegal construction work, including construction on plots and a road on 3,000 square yard land, was razed on orders from the corporation Commissioner.

Proper approval needed Individuals interested in construction of buildings and development of colonies should seek proper approvals from the Municipal Corporation or action will be initiated against them.Rs Aaditya Uppal, MC Commissioner

The city has been affected due to illegal constructions and development of colonies. Officials said the colonisers had been issued notices against the development of any illegal colony. “The colonisers were carrying out illegal constructions on a 3,000 square yard of land at Ablowal village. They were then issued a notice after the matter reached the corporation. But the colonisers failed to remove the illegal construction work in the given time. Therefore, the corporation initiated action today,” an MC official said.

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the Municipal Corporation will not tolerate illegal development and construction works. “Individuals interested in construction of buildings and development of colonies should seek proper approvals from the corporation or action will be initiated against them,” he said.