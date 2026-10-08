Patiala civic body seeks legal nod for House meet ahead of fresh polls

In the wake of the Supreme Court order for fresh elections in 28 wards of the Patiala Municipal Corporation, a senior civic body functionary has sought a legal opinion from the Advocate General’s office, through the Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, on whether meetings of the General House and Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) can be convened to enable the civic body to take decisions on the regularisation of sanitation workers and other development-related issues.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered fresh elections in 28 wards out of the total of 60 wards after irregularities were established in the 2024 general elections by a fact-finding judicial commission.

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The SC order has also put in place an extensive judicial monitoring mechanism to ensure that the re-election process was conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. The MC had kept the General House and F&CC meetings on hold after the final hearing on September 28, apprehending legal complications.

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The proposed General House meeting assumes significance as it will take up the long-pending issue of regularisation of the services of around 550 sanitation workers and also likely to consider a proposal to engage 92 outsourced sanitation workers directly on contract with the civic body. Several other municipal bodies in the state have already passed similar resolutions following a decision of the state government.

Although the Supreme Court has directed that elections in the 28 wards be held within six weeks, the State Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule. Consequently, the Model Code of Conduct has not yet come into force.

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Taking this into consideration, the MC has written to the Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, seeking legal opinion and approval to convene the General House and F&CC meetings before the election process formally begins.

The uncertainty over the meetings has disappointed sanitation workers, who fear that the regularisation issue could be delayed further if the Model Code of Conduct comes into force.

The Municipal Employees Action Committee activist Sunil Bidwan said the delay could affect the future of around 550 sanitation workers awaiting regularisation, besides the 92 outsourced workers proposed to be engaged directly on contract.

A state convener of the committee Ramesh Gaichand has already warned the state government that sanitation workers would go on an indefinite strike from November 11, if their demands were not met by the government.

Mayor Kundan Gogia said he had a comfortable majority in the MC and the required quorum to convene the General House meeting.

“We will hold the General House meeting after seeking legal opinion and approval from the Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, before the Model Code of Conduct of the polls comes into force,” he said.

Gogia said the House would take up the regularisation of around 550 contractual sanitation workers and the proposal to engage 92 outsourced workers directly on contract with the civic body.

He said the move would put an extra burden of Rs 50 lakh annually, for which “sufficient financial arrangements” had been made by the civic body.