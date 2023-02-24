Patiala civic body to begin work on sweeping city roads

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 23

The Municipal Corporation will soon begin its project of mechanical sweeping of 224-km long city road network.

A Gurugram-based company, Continental Engineers Private Limited, has been issued the project.

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the civic body would soon begin the project of sweeping the city roads after the machine for the purpose is received. He said, “We had allocated a tender and have now issued the work orders for it. As part of the project, all main roads of the city will be cleaned using the sweeping machine. The company that has been allocated the project is expected to deliver the machine by mid-March.

Executive Engineer Jatinderpal Singh said, “It is aimed at reducing the presence of dust particles in the environment. The total work has been allocated at an expenditure of Rs 6.17 crore. The office had earlier identified a 224-km long stretch of road for cleaning with the help of this machine. But now the machine will be used to clean only the main roads of the city, while we are looking to buy smaller machines for cleaning the internal roads,” he said.

Officials said the expenditure for the contract allocated to the company includes the cost of the machine, operational and maintenance costs, along with salaries of the driver and other staff.