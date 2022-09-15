Patiala Civic body's new traffic light project comes under Vigilance Bureau lens

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 14

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab, is looking into the allocation of a project for installation of new traffic lights and blinkers in the city worth Rs 2.24 crore. The project allotted by the local Municipal Corporation is now nearing completion.

MC officials said the bureau had demanded documents pertaining to the project. “On receiving a letter from the vigilance department, we provided them with the necessary details,” said SDO Amandeep Singh.

Officials informed that a complaint had been submitted to the VB in connection with the project following which the department had sought the details.

JE Karaminder Singh said the project was about to complete. “The project is in the final stage. Only the work at the fountain chowk is left,” he said.

As part of the project, the MC is installing traffic signals at 58 locations in the city, including outside DLF Colony on the Sirhind road, near Moti Mahal Chowk, at the underbridge of the city bus stand, opposite Excise and Taxation Office on Bhupindra Road, at Sheranwala Gate, the Thapar institute light point, Lakkar Mandi, Leela Bhawan Chowk and outside Rajindra Hospital on the Sangrur road.