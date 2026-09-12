Patiala civic body’s waste processing unit lies defunct

The Patiala Municipal Corporation’s (MC) solid waste processing initiative near the Veer Ji Cremation Ground in Bishan Nagar area has virtually collapsed, turning expensive civic infrastructure into a “white elephant”.

A ground check of the facility revealed that its wet waste plant-cum-micro composting unit of 34-tonne per day capacity- for making organic fertiliser, was lying non-functional, with several layers of the waste management system, from segregation at source to processing at the plant, appearing to have broken down.

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Dozens of specially constructed concrete composting pits, meant for aerobic processing of biodegradable kitchen and market waste, were lying unused and overgrown with weeds.

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The mechanical processing units, including shredders and rotary trommels, were also found defunct on the site. This machinery has reportedly remained unused for a long time amid lack of timely maintenance and funds for repairs. The shed housing the equipment is meanwhile being used as a godown by the engineering branch to store plastic pipes, cement and other material.

This plant is not receiving adequate wet waste for processing. Source segregation of wet and dry waste in adjoining residential areas has largely come to a halt, resulting in door-to-door collection vehicles carrying mixed waste to transit points and ultimately to the main landfill site at Ghalori Gate area.

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The situation assumes significance as the MC is facing scrutiny from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the management of legacy waste and scientific processing of fresh municipal waste. The civic body has recently furnished an affidavit before the NGT that fresh waste was being processed daily but the ground situation seems otherwise.

The former Mayor and senior Congress leader Sanjeev Kumar Sharma ‘Bittu’ said the vermi-compost unit had been established during his tenure and was functioning properly, producing organic fertiliser. “For the past two years, the MC has stopped operating the unit, putting additional pressure on the main landfill,” he alleged.

A BJP councillor and state president of the party’s youth wing, Anuj Khosla, blamed “technical lapses” and poor management by the MC authorities for the non-functioning of the unit.

Mayor Kundan Gogia, when contacted, said steps were being taken to streamline scientific processing of wet waste through the newly engaged private agencies.