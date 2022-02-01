Patiala Civil Surgeon misusing position: SAD candidate

Patiala, January 31
SAD candidate for the Patiala (Urban) seat Harpal Juneja has accused the Patiala Civil Surgeon of misusing his position.
In his complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, Juneja alleged Civil Surgeon Prince Sodhi was misusing his position to benefit the Congress by misattributing health services to the party because he was the brother-in-law of a Congress councillor.
Juneja alleged, “Being on a government post, Prince Sodhi is providing the services as the Civil Surgeon and not on behalf of the Congress. The official is misusing his position at this time of elections by misattributing the health services to the party.”
Juneja asked the Chief Electoral Officer to immediately transfer the Civil Surgeon.
Prince Sodhi claimed that the allegations were baseless. He said, “I have already given a reply to the State Election Commission. My old photos with a family member, who happens to be a Congress worker, are being shared. I am working tirelessly for the people of Patiala in the Covid times.” —
