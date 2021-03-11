Dhruv Pandove trophy

Patiala claim 29-run lead over Mansa in U-19 cricket tourney

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 1

Hosts Patiala claimed a 29-run lead over Mansa on the opening day of the Punjab State Inter-District Men’s U-19 Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy. Playing at their home ground, Patiala lads posted 170 runs in 50.1 overs. Dev Amritpal (84 off 121, studded with 10 boundaries and four sixes) was the highest run getter for Patiala. Dhruv Mittal was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 4/38, while Randeep Singh (3/19) and Shubham Singla (2/38) were the other most successful wicket takers for the bowling side. In reply, Mansa was 141/5 in 44 overs at the drawn of the stumps.

Randeep Singh (61 off 74, studded with eight boundaries and one six) was unbeaten along with Somnath Parocha (35). Abhinav Kumar claimed two wickets, while Kabir and Gurtej claimed one each for the bowling side.

Aryan scores ton as Ropar amass 339 against Mohali

Playing at PCA Mullanpur Stadium, Ropar scored 339/9 in 90 overs against Mohali. Aaryan Malhotra came up with a brilliant ton off 170 balls, studded with 15 boundaries. His innings was ably supported by Jeewanjot Singh Bajwa (77 off 167, with nine boundaries and one six), Harshdeep Singh (55 off 36 balls, with six sixe) and Mayank Gupta (48 off 66 balls, studded with nine boundaries) for Ropar before the end of the day’s play. Gurinder Singh (4/99) was the highest wicket taker for the bowling side, followed by Aryan Bhatia (2/98) and Aryaman Singh (2/68) for Mohali.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors

3
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

4
Punjab

Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder

5
Trending

'Pasoori' singer Shae Gill claps back at trolls mocking her for condoling Sidhu Moosewala's death

6
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s grieving father signs-off Punjabi singer’s last journey with his signature style

7
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court

8
Punjab

Punjab launches e-stamping facility; abolishes physical stamp papers of all denominations

9
Punjab

A stadium at his village is what Sidhu Moosewala always dreamt of; now villagers demand a memorial to the singer

10
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Don't Miss

View All
Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop
Amritsar

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector
Delhi

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

KK: Love just lost its sheen
Entertainment OBITUARY

KK: Love just lost its sheen

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

Top News

Bank employee shot dead in J-K’s Kulgam

Bank manager shot dead in J-K's Kulgam, 8th targeted killing in Valley in one month

A resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Vijay Kumar had join...

Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits starts in Valley amid surge in targeted killings

Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits starts in Valley amid surge in targeted killings

A militant shot dead a bank manager on Thursday in Kulgam, 8...

Sonia Gandhi tests covid-positive ahead of June 8 ED summons

Sonia Gandhi tests covid-positive ahead of answering June 8 ED summons

Govt-mandated covid isolation is for seven days; Surjewala s...

KK’s cremation: Son Nakul performs last rites, daughter shares ‘Love you forever dad’ post, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj and others reach for 'antim darshan'

KK's cremation live: Son Nakul performs last rites, daughter shares 'Love you forever dad' post, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj and others reach for 'antim darshan'

His mortal remains arrived in Mumabi on Wednesday night a

Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh award for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Whether in Punjab, Canada, or the US, name of the person giv...

Cities

View All

Punjab Police swoop down on Amritsar Central Jail; seize mobiles, narcotics

Punjab Police swoop down on Amritsar Central Jail; seize mobiles, narcotics

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop

Inadequacies found in bioremediation process

On the lookout for segregation of waste, Swachh Survekshan teams to visit soon

UPSC results: Amritsar lad hits a six on last ball

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Chandigarh villages to be developed on pattern of sectors, says Administration

Chandigarh logs record 29% growth in GST collection this May

Kirron Kher terms AAP Chandigarh councillors 'junglee'

Chandigarh panel for congestion tax on outside vehicles

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in a ‘fake’ case, says Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in a 'fake' case, says Arvind Kejriwal

On pretext of helping her cross road, blind woman sexually assaulted in Delhi

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

Gunman attached with Jalandhar West MLA shoots himself dead

Gunman attached with Jalandhar West MLA shoots himself dead

Punjab govt orders probe into 'misuse of funds' at Jalandhar's PIMS

Gursharan Singh Sandhu appointed new Jalandhar Commissioner of Police

Jalandhar: Revenue officers go on 6-day mass leave, residents suffer

No ad hoc panels in Jalandhar civic body yet again

Pvt firm staffer robbed of ~3 lakh, shot in stomach

Pvt firm staffer robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana, shot in stomach

Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 11 vehras

Ludhiana: App to keep tabs on PCR, traffic vehicles

Ludhiana EPFO has best service delivery in country

Ludhiana's Chander Nagar residents get water laced with ‘sewage’

Two to face trial for illegally axing tree in Patiala

Two to face trial for illegally axing tree in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Seeking grant, Punjabi University employees, students shut gate

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land