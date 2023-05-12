 Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together : The Tribune India

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together


Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 11

Property owners applying for change of land use (CLU) from residential or agricultural land to commercial land will now get the approval and construction plans sanctioned simultaneously and in a stipulated time.

The Department of Local Government has implemented the changes, earlier notified by the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD).

As per the new notification, the CLU permission will stand merged with the layout plan, building construction plan and colony licence approval.

Earlier, the applicant was first supposed to apply for CLU, approval for which would take anywhere from one to two months. Only after getting the CLU application cleared, the applicant could apply for the sanctioning of a construction plan. The process would take up to six months.

Officials at the Municipal Corporation said the department will accept applications for both — change of land use and sanctioning of building plans or colony licence plans — at the same time.

“Our office receives numerous applications for CLU every month. This will save time the applicants’ time while applying for the approvals. The department has also given a stipulated time for clearance of the files,” a corporation official said.

The HUD also stated that the competent authority will dispose of the applications for grant of licence as per the provisions of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act after scrutinising the documents and NOCs for the construction plans within 45-60 days.

Will save applicants’ time

Our office receives numerous applications for change of land every month. This will save applicants’ time while applying for approvals. The department has also given a stipulated time period for the clearance of files. — A corporation official

