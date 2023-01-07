Patiala club beat Bathinda academy, lift cricket title

Patiala, January 6
Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC), Patiala, defeated Saini Cricket Academy, Bathinda, in the final of the 10th Little Champ Cricket Championship for U-14 boys. The tournament was held at the Black Elephant Cricket ground in Patiala.
BECC won the toss and elected to bat. The team scored 245 runs after the loss of three wickets in 35 overs. Saini Cricket Academy managed to score only 171 runs after the loss of seven wickets. The team lost the match by 74 runs.
Chairman of the club Atul Sharma gave away the trophy to the winning team.
