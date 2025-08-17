Patiala club bouncer shot at after altercation

A 26- year- old nightclub bouncer was shot at following a heated argument over the DJ at a nightclub.

Advertisement

The youth fired four bullets, one of which struck the bouncer’s arm and another grazed his abdomen. After the incident, the attackers fled the scene. Civil Lines police arrived at the scene and began the investigation.

The injured bouncer was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital for treatment. The incident at the club was captured on CCTV, and the footage shows the youth firing at the bouncer who fell on the floor and later fled for cover.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Simranjit Singh said his brother Raja works as a bouncer at the club. Around 11.30pm, he received a call about his brother being shot. When he arrived at the hospital, his brother told him that the club closes at 11 pm. Four youths, however, caused commotion, demanding that the DJ be turned back on. One of the agitated youths pulled out a pistol and started firing at him.

Soon after opening fire, the accused along with his accomplices fled the scene. The club operators sounded an alarm and informed the police about the incident.

Advertisement

Despite repeated attempts Jaspreet Singh Kahlon, who has been given additional charge of SHO Civil Lince, could not be reached for a comment.

The area where the incident took place houses top bureaucrats, judicial and police officials.

DSP Satnam Singh said the police received the information about the incident around 1 am. “An argument broke out between a bouncer and four youths over the DJ. The youths were under the influence of alcohol, and one of them fired a shot,” the DSP said, adding that a case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station, and some individuals have been taken into custody for questioning.