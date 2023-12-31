Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am

Patiala, December 30
Additional District Magistrate Anuprita Johal, invoking Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 (Act Number 2 of 1974), has issued orders to close clubs, hotels, dhabas, shops, roads and stalls after New Year celebration on December 31 by 1 am. The regulations of the Excise Department will continue to apply.
The orders state that it has been observed that clubs, hotels, dhabas and shops remain open until late at night during the festivities, leading to a potential breach of law and order. The authorities emphasised that if anyone violated these orders, the local police should be immediately informed for prompt action.
