Patiala college felicitates its ace archer Parneet with Rs 1L reward

Patiala, August 24

Parneet Kaur, who won gold at the World Archery Championship held recently in Berlin, Germany, was honoured with a reward of Rs 1 lakh by her college on Wednesday.

Parneet Kaur is a student of BA first-year at Khalsa College here.

College officials said Parneet and her team also won a gold medal in the Archery World Cup-2023 held in France. She has also been honoured by President Droupadi Murmu. They said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had tweeted to congratulate her on the achievement.

Coach rewarded Rs 21K

Her coach Surinder Singh Randhawa was honoured with an amount of Rs 21,000.

Former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, who is a member of the college governing body, said it was a matter of pride for Khalsa College that its student won laurels at the international level. He said an archery academy would be established at the college for its students.

