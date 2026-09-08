Patiala Congress MP lends support to employees over DA, OPS issues

Member of Parliament Dr Dharamvira Gandhi on Monday, stepping up pressure on the Punjab Government, backed the demands of state employees and pensioners and demanded the release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA/DR) arrears and a concrete roadmap for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

“Government employees are the backbone of the state’s administrative structure. Continuously postponing their issues, including release of pending DA/DR arrears and OPS implementation, is unfair to them,” said Gandhi while talking to the media in Patiala.

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He was accompanied by District Congress Committee Patiala (Urban) President Naresh Kumar Duggal, District Congress Committee Patiala (Rural) President Gursharan Kaur Randhawa and former ADGP and Serviceman Cell Chairman of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

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Echoing the same sentiment, Dhillon demanded that the promises made to the employees should not be limited to announcements only, but also be implemented in a time-bound manner. “Along with resolving the pending DA/DR cases, the government should also come up with its clear stance and concrete roadmap regarding OPS,” he said.

Talking further, the leaders said that Punjab today is facing multiple serious issues, including drugs abuse, a deteriorating law and order situation, increasing debt, unemployment, migration of youth to foreign countries, problems being faced by farmers and a lack of investment in industry.

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Addressing the drug issue, Dr Gandhi said that arrests and government campaigns alone are not enough to end the menace in the state. “The government should report how much success has been achieved at the ground level in stopping the availability of drugs and weaning the youth off drugs,” he added.

On the issue of law and order, Congress leaders said that there is a sense of insecurity among the common people because of gangster activities, including extortion, shootings and organised crime. Expressing concern over the increasing debt on the state, the leaders demanded that the government should be transparent about the economic situation and outline the concrete being taken to strengthen the economy.

Furthermore, the leaders emphasised that Punjab’s farmers need assured crop procurement, timely compensation, genuine support for crop diversification and relief from rising farm costs and debt. “Our aim is not just to criticise the government, but to convey the issues concerning employees, farmers and youth of Punjab to the state government in a strong manner. We appeal to the government to rise above politics and take concrete and time-bound action on all these issues,” said the Patiala MP.