Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 5

The police today claimed to have cracked the murder of a migrant worker within 24 hours after his dead body was found near near Thapar University.

The police have arrested a suspect who has confessed to having strangled the victim to avenge the death of his brother-in law, who, he believed, died because of the victim.

According to Civil Lines SHO Jaspreet Singh Kahlon, they got information that a body was lying in a park near the university. “We recovered the body. Prima facie, it appeared that the victim, identified as Raj Kumar (18), hailing from Saharanpur, was strangled to death,” he said.

Kahlon said the victim used to sleep on the footpath and was a daily wage earner. “Based on some leads, we rounded up Raj Kumar’s friend, Sajan, who got nervous during questioning. He later confessed to having strangled his own friend as he believed that his close relative had recently died due to Raj Kumar. We will grill him further to ascertain the reasons behind the crime,” said the SHO. A minor girl, who is a relative of the suspect, has also been rounded up.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered in this regard and further investigation is on.