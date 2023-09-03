Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, September 2

Following directions by the Punjab Police top brass to district police chiefs to identify and seize properties of narco smugglers caught with commercial quantities of drugs, the Patiala police have proposed to seize properties worth Rs 5.67 crore. The exercise has already begun, with seven such properties worth Rs 2.1 crore already frozen in the district.

“We have adopted a multi-pronged strategy to apprehend drug smugglers and confiscate their properties acquired through the sale of illicit contraband under Section 68 of the NDPS Act,” said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma.

“We have so far prepared 18 proposals and sent them to the competent authorities in this regard. While all of these proposals have been accepted, the properties of seven smugglers have already been seized and relevant entries made in revenue documents,” Sharma told The Tribune.

In the remaining 11 cases, notices have been issued and the proposals are being pursued, the SSP said. He added that the total value of the properties to be seized is Rs 5.67 crore and properties worth Rs 2.1 crore have been frozen in seven cases. The frozen properties include the smugglers’ residential houses, agricultural land, commercial plots and cars.

“We have ensured the active participation of village residents, especially youths, and are hopeful of breaking the drug supply chain by taking strict action against peddlers,” the SSP said.

