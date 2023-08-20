Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 19

Following specific directions, the police today carried out a special operation, ‘OPS Seal-III’, aimed at checking all vehicles entering the border state of Punjab to keep tabs at drug trafficking, liquor smuggling and movement of gangsters and anti-social elements.

“The aim behind the drive was to make Punjab a crime-free and drug-free state. As per the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Police today carried out ‘OPS Seal-III’, which is aimed at checking all vehicles entering the border state of Punjab to keep tabs at drug trafficking, liquor smuggling and movement of gangsters and anti-social elements,” said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma.

“During these special nakas, we recovered 20 kg of poppy husk, 1,260 psychotropic tablets, 25 grams of intoxicating powder, 100 bottles of illegal liquor,” said the SSP, who personally visited some villages near the Punjab-Haryana border.

“During the operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons was conducted, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public. Strict instructions were passed and all officials were asked to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicles during the course of this operation,” said Patiala IG, MS Chhina.