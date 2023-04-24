Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 23

The number of active Covid cases in the district has nearly tripled in a span of 10 days. With 65 active cases on April 13 to 179 on April 23, the district has seen a steep rise in the total tally.

As many as 34 cases were reported in the district here today. According to the Health Department, two Covid deaths have been reported in the district in the last 10 days.

A total of 64,713 cases have been reported in the district so far. Of these, 62,810 have been cured and 1,724 reported dead.

Of the current active cases in the district, 127 are from the urban areas while 52 are from the rural pockets.

A total of 53 cases, the biggest single-day rise, had been reported in the district on Saturday.

District Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said, “The XBB1.16 variant of the virus is currently active in the region. The rate of hospitalisation is low.” He said, “Mostly the elderly are being affected.”

Dr Sumeet said a total of 11 people are currently hospitalised. “Most of these are elderly. Two deaths, that of a 70-year-old and a 87-year-old, have recently been reported in the district,” he said.

He said people should immediately get themselves checked in case they have viral fever, body ache, mild fever, mild cough or difficulty in breathing during exertion.