Home / Patiala / Patiala cyclist pedals to glory, wins International Super Randonneur (SR) title

Gill is the first rider from North India and third in the country to earn the title
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:15 PM Jul 06, 2025 IST
Patiala-based endurance cyclist Kanwar Gurpreet Singh Gill.
Patiala-based endurance cyclist Kanwar Gurpreet Singh Gill made history by becoming the first rider from North India and only the third in the country to earn the prestigious International Super Randonneur (SR) title.

The achievement followed his completion of the 40th SR series, highlighting his status among India’s most accomplished long-distance cyclists. 

An advocate by profession, Gill took to cycling almost a decade ago and since established a record unmatched in Punjab and rare at the national level. His major accomplishments include completing 1,200 km LRM rides twice, 1,000 km LRM rides twice, conducting the first-ever Delhi–Mumbai (G2G) tandem ride in India, conquering the Manali–Leh route in just three days, and participating in the Paris–Brest–Paris (PBP) event — a 1,240-km race often referred to as the Mini Olympics of Cycling — in 2019 and finishing in 2023.

My aim is to inspire more people towards cycling and fitness. My next goal is to cycle all the way from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” he says. “To achieve the SR title, one has to ride 200, 300, 400 and 600 km in each of these categories within a year. Now, I want more Indians to attain this title,” Gill added.

Tags :
