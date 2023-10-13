Patiala DC demands copy of report on ‘harassment’ of girl students

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 12

The office of Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has demanded a copy of a report from Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Arvind after word went around that the two-member committee formed to probe the allegations of harassment of girl students by a university professor had submitted their findings to the VC office.

The three weeks’ time given to submit the findings and initiate further action has already lapsed, but the university is yet to reveal anything. The committee, comprising a retired judge and a woman doctor, was formed in the aftermath of the death of a girl student of the university. The student had gone home from campus and died the same day. This was followed by protests by the university students. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and the Senior Superintendent of Police had also gone to the campus to deliberate on the matter.

Meanwhile, sources on the campus said the committee had submitted the report to the university on Monday. They said it contained allegations made by girl students, including minor girls, of sexual and mental harassment against the professor of Punjabi.

They pointed out that the students had submitted a similar complaint against him in September last year as well, but to no avail.

When contacted, head of the department, Gurmukh Singh, claimed the students had raised the matter in September 2022, but it was resolved soon after, as the professor decided not to teach their class altogether. Meanwhile, the two-member committee is known to have collected and submitted all complaints received from students to the university. Sources said the contents include video and audio proof of his alleged rude behaviour. “The students have complained that the professor issued lewd remarks to them. The complainants include minor girls who had recently joined the campus,” they said.

University Vice Chancellor Arvind did not respond to calls or messages in this regard. The word went around on Monday, raising questions about the university’s silence.

‘Submitted on Monday’

Sources on the campus said the committee had submitted the report to the university on Monday. They said it contained allegations made by girl students, including minor girls, of sexual and mental harassment against the professor of Punjabi.

#Punjabi University Patiala